Jeffrey Gundlach warns of ‘imminent recession’ amid yield curve move

The recent performance of the US Treasuries yield curve is “highly suggestive of imminent recession,” according to DoubleLine Capital LP Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Gundlach.

Two-year Treasury yields slumped as much as 24 basis points on Monday amid bets that the Federal Reserve will scale back interest-rate hikes. That sent the yield curve climbing 16 basis points, the most since March 2020. Short-end yields had jumped to the highest level since 2007 last week.

UST yield curve now aggressively steepening after sustained inversion is highly suggestive of imminent recession.

— Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) March 13, 2023

Goldman Sach Group Inc. no longer expects the Fed to increase rates next week amid concerns about financial strains at the US regional bank level. The two-year yield fell to 4.34%, set for its steepest three-day decline since October 1987.

No more 5% yields in the US Treasury market.

And it’s 4% yields once again on the endangered species list.

— Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) March 13, 2023