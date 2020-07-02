App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeffrey Epstein's confidante and alleged procurer Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI: Report

She has been arrested in connection with the sex-trafficking probe related to Jeffery Epstein.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend of late sex offender Jeffery Epstein has been arrested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as per reports.

Sources told news agency Reuters that she was due to appear in federal court on July 2. She has been arrested in connection with the sex-trafficking probe related to Jeffery Epstein.

Maxwell had been out of the public eye, keeping a low profile since the death of Epstein, an American financier who was convicted of raping and trafficking underage girls. She has been accused of allegedly luring some of Epstein's victims into his sex-trafficking ring.

Close

One of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, who also appeared in a documentary on Netflix, has accused Maxwell of recruiting her as a masseuse to the financier at the age of 15. She has been named as Epstein's co-procurer and accomplice in lawsuits by several other women.

A socialite, Maxwell is the daughter of late British media magnate Robert Maxwell, who died under mysterious circumstances in 1991. After her father's death, it came to light that he had looted hundreds of millions of dollars from employee pension funds to support his business empire.

She eventually moved to the states, where she worked in real estate. It was around that time that Maxwell and Epstein's romantic association began.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 08:17 pm

tags #Ghislaine Maxwell #Jeffery Epstein #world

