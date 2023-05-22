Jeffrey Epstein allegedly attempted to blackmail Bill Gates over extramarital affair: Report

A Bill Gates spokesperson has said "Epstein never worked for Gates and misrepresented their ties in communications with JP Morgan and others".

Convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein made a threat to Bill Gates and attempted to blackmail the multi-billionaire over his extramarital affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova, according to a new report published by the Wall Street Journal.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Epstein threatened Gates to reimburse him for the tuition costs the former paid for Antonova to attend software coding school after he learned about the Microsoft co-founder's affair with the Russian bridge player.

Epstein reportedly threatened Gates via email after failing to convince the American business magnate to join a multibillion-dollar charity fund he tried to set up in 2017, the report added.

Gates and Antonova met in 2010, when the latter was in her 20s, and played bridge together. In a 2010 YouTube video, Antonova recounted a tournament she played with Gates, saying: "I didn't beat him but I tried to kick him with my leg," as quoted in the report.

Antonova attempted to raise funds to start an online bridge tutorial business, according to documents reviewed by the Journal. Antonova was introduced to Epstein via Boris Nikolic, a close Gates adviser, to help raise funds for her initiative, which aimed to promote bridge by providing quality tutorials for beginners and advanced players, the report added.

'Philanthropic' Epstein

During a November 2013 meeting in New York City, Antonova presented her fundraising proposals to Epstein and requested half a million dollars, according to the Journal. Ultimately, Epstein did not invest in the initiative, Antonova told the outlet, as per the report.

Nevertheless, Antonova went on to stay at an apartment in New York a year later that Epstein provided her. "I didn't interact with him or with anyone else while there," she said, as quoted in the report.

"Epstein agreed to pay, and he paid directly to the school," she told the outlet. "Nothing was exchanged. I don't know why he did that. When I asked, he said something like he was wealthy and wanted to help people when he could."

At the same time Antonova was establishing her initiative, Epstein was also setting up his own fund. It was Epstein's intention to establish his charitable fund with JP Morgan, which would require ultra-wealthy individuals to make a minimum $100m contribution and pay him millions of dollars in fees, the report added.

Espstein prosecution

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution and was forced to register as a sex offender, sources told the Journal. The fund was supposed to help rebuild Epstein's reputation and Gates' support was contingent to that.

Epstein tried to portray himself as Gates' close advisor in emails sent to JP Morgan executives, despite not including the Microsoft co-founder.

"In essence, this [fund] will allow Bill to have access to higher quality people, investment, allocation, governance without upsetting either his marriage or the sensitivities [sic] of the current foundation employees," Epstein wrote in an email in August 2011.

He followed up the next day, writing: "Bill is terribly frustrated. He [would] like to boost some of the things that are working without taking away from those [sic] that are not."

Two months later, Epstein sent another email to JP Morgan executives after the company prepared a presentation on the project, writing, "The presentation is not tailored to [Bill]. He is the only person, the only one, that counts."

Misrepresentation

Speaking to the Journal, a JP Morgan spokesperson said: "The firm didn't need him for introductions. Knowing what we know today, we wish we had never done business with him."

Similarly, the Journal reported that a Gates spokesperson has said "Epstein never worked for Gates and misrepresented their ties in communications with JP Morgan and others".

People familiar with the matter told the Journal that Epstein emailed Gates about Antonova after Gates' extramarital affair ended. Epstein requested Gates reimburse him for Antonova's coding school costs in an email.

"The tone of the message was that Epstein knew about the affair and could expose it, the people said," the Journal reported, adding that a Gates spokesperson said that the Microsoft founder "had no financial dealings with Epstein".

Almost two years later, in 2019, federal prosecutors charged Epstein with trafficking a minor and conspiring to commit sex trafficking. Bail was denied to Epstein after he denied the charges.

He then reportedly committed suicide while in custody months later.