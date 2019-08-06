Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion

Jeff Bezos: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $53 billion at the end of 2018. This fall was worth more than the market cap of famous American companies such as Ford Motor and Delta Air Lines. Bezos beat Zuckerberg’s $16.5 billion record loss on the stock markets when he lost $19.2 billion in over two days in an October 2018 rout. Jeff Bezos: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $53 billion at the end of 2018. This fall was worth more than the market cap of famous American companies such as Ford Motor and Delta Air Lines. Bezos beat Zuckerberg’s $16.5 billion record loss on the stock markets when he lost $19.2 billion in over two days in an October 2018 rout. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded $990 million worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.