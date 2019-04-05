App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 07:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement

The world's richest couple had announced their impending divorce in a joint Twitter statement in January, causing some to worry that Jeff Bezos could wind up with less Amazon voting power or that he or MacKenzie would liquidate large positions.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will retain voting control of his entire $143 billion stake in the company under a divorce settlement with his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, who will own 25 percent of those shares, the couple said on Thursday, removing uncertainty over control of the online retailer.

The world's richest couple had announced their impending divorce in a joint Twitter statement in January, causing some to worry that Jeff Bezos could wind up with less Amazon voting power or that he or MacKenzie would liquidate large positions.

It takes the issue off the table, with less turbulence than you might have expected, said an investor, whose company owns several million dollars worth of Amazon shares but who asked for anonymity because of a firm policy.

MacKenzie Bezos will wind up with a stake in Amazon that is worth roughly $36 billion. Her shares represent a 4 percent stake in Amazon, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

related news

The Amazon shares will make her the world's third-richest woman while Jeff Bezos will remain the world's richest person, according to Forbes.

The Bezos tweeted separately on Thursday that under their settlement MacKenzie will give up her interests in the Washington Post, which Jeff Bezos bought in 2013 and which has been a frequent target of criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, and the rocket company Blue Origin he founded in 2000.

"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff," MacKenzie Bezos said in her tweet outlining the divorce settlement, the first and only post from an account created this month.

The two did not provide any further financial details about the settlement.

"INFLUENCE WOULD BE THE SAME"

Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer, said in the filing that 4 percent of its outstanding shares would be registered in MacKenzie Bezos' name after court approval of the divorce, which is expected to occur in about 90 days.

Jeff Bezos, whom Amazon listed in its most recent proxy statement as its single largest shareholder with a 16.3 percent stake, will keep sole voting authority over the shares unless MacKenzie donates them to a nonprofit or sells them in the open market.

Amazon shares closed down 0.1 percent at $1,818.86.

Jeff Bezos, 55, is seen as essential to Amazon's meteoric growth and stock price rise since he founded the company as an online bookseller in 1994. He has credited MacKenzie, 48, for her support when he uprooted the young couple to Seattle from New York to launch Amazon.

"When I think about Amazon, and the influence Bezos has on Amazon, I would argue his influence would be the same if he had 51 percent shares outstanding or 1 percent. I think his influence is dictated by his vision for Amazon," D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said.

MacKenzie Bezos' stake in Amazon is worth more than the market values of nearly 70 percent of the components of the S&P 500.

The settlement also suggests that Amazon will be spared the kind of boardroom battle that has plagued other companies whose owners are dealing with family rifts, even though the divorce had jolted the once-private Bezos couple into the public spotlight.

Jeff Bezos re-tweeted MacKenzie's statement and added in a separate post that he was grateful "for her support and for her kindness in this process."

Liat Sadler, a San Francisco matrimonial lawyer, said the settlement should put investors at ease.

They've done a lot of work behind the scenes to make their breakup as amicable as it seems, she said. Still, Sadler added, Without knowing what cash she received, I have no idea how favorable it was to him or not."

The day they announced their separation on Twitter, the National Enquirer promised to reveal an affair it claimed had ended their marriage, contrary to the couple's statement that they were on a "long period of loving exploration and trial separation."

The U.S. tabloid then published alleged photos and intimate text messages between Bezos and his new partner, former television news anchor Lauren Sanchez.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 07:35 am

tags #Amazon #Amazon.com #Jeff Bezos #MacKenzie Bezos #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Low Intake of Grains, Lack of Nutrients Causes Hundreds of Deaths in I ...

'Made In Heaven' Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is 'IMDb Breakout Star', He ...

Pentagon Backs India Again, Says Debris from A-SAT Test Expected to Bu ...

Ethiopian Airlines Pilot Cried 'Pull Up' Before 737 Max Crash, Prelimi ...

Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines Sued by Family of Deceased American Woman O ...

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: BSEB Inter Result Scrutiny Begins at bse ...

EC Denies Clearance to 6 Congress Advertisements, Including One on Raf ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan-starrer Under Fire for 'Hurting Hindu Sentiment ...

Road to Delhi Runs Through Awadh But Will SP-BSP Weigh Down BJP in The ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be range-bound as RBI l ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Jet Airways' lenders to invite bids for stake sale on 6 April; ready t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Huawei P30 Pro first impressions: Ready to retake the smartphone photo ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

IPL 2019 Highlights: Jonny Bairstow stars as SRH beat DC by 5 wickets

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle shares a throwback picture of Sam Curran, shortl ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Blank trailer: Debutant Karan Kapadia makes a powerful entry alongside ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.