App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeff Bezos just became richer by $6.4 billion after Amazon hit the $1-trillion mark

Amazon’s stock jumped 5.3 percent on April 14, hitting a new record close of $2,283 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The world's richest man Jeff Bezos just became richer despite the economic devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Bezos who owns a 11.2 percent stake in Amazon added $6.4 billion to his fortune after the stock jumped over 5 percent to a new all-time high, giving the colossal company a market value of more than $1.1 trillion.

His net worth now stands at $138 billion.
With a 4 percent stake in the company, his recently divorced ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos raked in $2.2 billion in the recent price surge.


Close

Amazon’s stock jumped 5.3 percent on April 14, hitting a new record close of $2,283 per share. The stock is now up over 20 percent so far in 2021 and has become one of the first companies to rebound in the times of a global pandemic.

related news

Earlier this week, the company said it will soon allow third-party merchants to ship nonessential items to its warehouses.

A spokesperson of the company told The Wall Street Journal that products will be limited by quantity to allow Amazon to continue prioritising essential products and protecting employees, “while also ensuring most selling partners can ship goods into our facilities.”

Over the last month, the US has become the epicentre of the pandemic with over 6,00,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The country has reported over 26,000 death.

It has brought the economic activity in the country to a near standstill and pushed almost 17 million Americans onto the unemployment rolls in the span of three weeks.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:48 am

tags #Amazon #Business #Jeff Bezos #world

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.