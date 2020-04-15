Jeff Bezos just became richer by $6.4 billion after Amazon hit the $1-trillion mark

The world's richest man Jeff Bezos just became richer despite the economic devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Bezos who owns a 11.2 percent stake in Amazon added $6.4 billion to his fortune after the stock jumped over 5 percent to a new all-time high, giving the colossal company a market value of more than $1.1 trillion.

With a 4 percent stake in the company, his recently divorced ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos raked in $2.2 billion in the recent price surge.

His net worth now stands at $138 billion.