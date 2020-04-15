Jeff Bezos just became richer by $6.4 billion after Amazon hit the $1-trillion mark

Amazon’s stock jumped 5.3 percent on April 14, hitting a new record close of $2,283 per share.
The world's richest man Jeff Bezos just became richer despite the economic devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Bezos who owns a 11.2 percent stake in Amazon added $6.4 billion to his fortune after the stock jumped over 5 percent to a new all-time high, giving the colossal company a market value of more than $1.1 trillion.His net worth now stands at $138 billion.
Earlier this week, the company said it will soon allow third-party merchants to ship nonessential items to its warehouses.
A spokesperson of the company told The Wall Street Journal that products will be limited by quantity to allow Amazon to continue prioritising essential products and protecting employees, “while also ensuring most selling partners can ship goods into our facilities.”
Over the last month, the US has become the epicentre of the pandemic with over 6,00,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The country has reported over 26,000 death.
It has brought the economic activity in the country to a near standstill and pushed almost 17 million Americans onto the unemployment rolls in the span of three weeks.
