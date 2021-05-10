Jeff Bezos-certified: Six products the world’s richest man had reviewed on Amazon

Jeff Bezos (Image: Reuters)

Amazon founder and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos used to review products on the Amazon website and was ranked the e-commerce platform’s 78,951,609th reviewer. An Amazon spokesperson has confirmed that the old Amazon profile of Bezos is authentic and not fake.

A report by Inc Magazine listed the six product reviews written by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos between 2000 and 2006. All the products reviewed by Jeff Bezos were given five stars, pointing to the fact that maybe the billionaire only gave feedback on items he liked.

Among the six products that the outgoing Amazon CEO had reviewed are books, milk, and a pair of binoculars. He has collected a total of 546 ‘helpful’ votes for these product reviews.



DVD of movie ‘Life is Beautiful’: Jeff Bezos posted his first review for the 1997 Academy Award-winning film ‘Life is Beautiful’ on March 17, 2000. He wrote: “This movie is absolutely all it’s cracked up to be. Hysterically funny and simultaneously a tearjerker – it’s ultimately very uplifting. The cinematography is also fantastic -- amazing use of color.”





Canon 18x50 Image Stabilization All-Weather Binoculars: Jeff Bezos had reviewed the Canon 18x50 Image Stabilization All-Weather Binoculars on September 7, 2000. He wrote: “The problem with high power binoculars is that humans can’t hold them steady, and that jitter makes it impossible to really look at something without a tripod.”



Here are the product reviews written by Jeff Bezos over the years:“The DVD has dubbed English as an option, but I strongly recommend going with the subtitles instead so you can hear Benigni’s amazing acting and passion. Too bad the DVD doesn’t include any deleted scenes. With Benigni, I think it would be particularly fun to see out-takes,” he added.

“The image stabilization in this pair solves that problem and holds things rock steady. This is an expensive product that clearly distinguishes itself, and one of those products that technology makes seem a little magic.”



‘The Proving Ground: The Inside Story of the 1998 Sydney to Hobart Race’: Bezos had next reviewed this book on June 1, 2020. He wrote: “This book is about people - an incredibly interesting assortment of determined, competitive people thrust into a circumstance more challenging and dangerous than any of them expected.





‘Project Orion': The True Story of the Atomic Spaceship’: On April 14, 2002, Jeff Bezos reviewed the book ‘Project Orion’ – which revolves around a spaceship propelled by nuclear explosions. The Amazon CEO wrote: “For those of us who dream of visiting the outer planets, seeing Saturn's rings up close without the intermediation of telescopes or charge-coupled devices, well, we pretty much *have* to read "Project Orion.”





‘Down and Out in the Magic Kingdom’: The last book reviewed by Bezos was ‘Down and Out in the Magic Kingdom’. He wrote the review on 23, 2003, starting off with a quote from ‘Star Trek’: “Dr Gillian Taylor: Don't tell me you don't use money in the 23rd Century. Kirk: Well, we don't. -- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.”



“I have only two small complaints: First, for a product this expensive they should pre-install the neck strap for you -- not a big deal, but it would be nice for the customer. Second, I wish the lens cap covers were higher quality and attachable to the unit so they wouldn’t get lost. Again, not a big deal. These are without a doubt the best binoculars I’ve ever used,” the Amazon founder had added."Bruce Knecht captures acts of heroism and frailty, but, in a display of astonishing writerly discipline, he never judges these people. Judging these strong people would inevitably over-simplify the reality of human behavior under life-threatening stress. The way Knecht does it, as we read, we get to wonder how we would react.”“In 1958, some of the world's smartest people, including famous physicist Freeman Dyson (the author's father), expected to visit the outer planets in "Orion", a nuclear-bomb-propelled ship big enough and powerful enough to seat its passengers in lazy-boy recliners. They expected to start their grand tour by 1970. This was not pie-in-the-sky optimism; they had strong technical reasons for believing they could do it. To pull this book together, George Dyson did an astonishing amount of research into this still largely classified project. And, maybe because he's connected to Orion through his father, the author captures the strong emotion of the project and the team. Highly recommended.”

Bezos further wrote: “Star Trek may be a money-free universe, but they've always left blank the details of how scarce assets like a starship or a Picasso ... or the Haunted Mansion might get allocated.”

He added: “In this fun, fast book, the clearly talented Cory Doctorow explores a full-on reputation economy. With the help of a sophisticated, real-time network, people accumulate and lose a reputation currency called ‘whuffie’. The ideas are an incredibly rich playground, and the author doesn't make you suffer through flat characters or clunky prose to get to them. On the contrary, these are totally alive characters set in a deeply conjured world (which world is Disney World, a place you can feel the author's passion for). By the end, you'll know the characters well enough to be able to judge what impact this new world has -- or doesn't have -- on the fundamentals of human nature.”



Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk: This was Bezos’ last review – posted after a gap of three years on August 9, 2006. Not only is it the shortest product review post by Jeff Bezos, but also the strangest. The Amazon founder wrote: “I love milk so much that I've been drinking it since the day I was born. I don't think it was Tuscan though.”

“Cory Doctorow deserves much whuffie for this novel. Highly recommended.”