you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Jeff Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million: Report

The deal marks a record for the Los Angeles area. The previous residential record was set late last year, when media executive Lachlan Murdoch paid roughly $150 million for Chartwell, a Bel Air estate used as the Clampett residence in the television show "The Beverly Hillbillies," the Journal reported.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, the world's wealthiest person, has bought the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills from media mogul David Geffen for $165 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the transaction.

The deal marks a record for the Los Angeles area. The previous residential record was set late last year, when media executive Lachlan Murdoch paid roughly $150 million for Chartwell, a Bel Air estate used as the Clampett residence in the television show "The Beverly Hillbillies," the Journal reported.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Geffen purchased the 9.4-acre (3.8-hectare) estate in 1990 for a reported $47.5 million. It is named for Jack Warner, the head of Warner Bros. Studio who built the mansion in 1937.

Bezos, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes at $131 billion this year, owns properties around the world. It was not immediately clear if he plans to make the Warner estate his primary home.

Last week, the New York Post reported that Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were house hunting in Los Angeles and touring mansions throughout the area. Bezos has been searching for a home for the past year, according to the Post.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 07:53 am

tags #Beverly Hills #Jeff Bezos #Warner Estate #World News

