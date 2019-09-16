Jeddah-bound Pakistan International Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine catches fire

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying around 200 passengers successfully landed on September 15, after one of its engines caught fire minutes after take off.

The Jeddah-bound flight PK-759 was forced to make an emergency landing back to Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore after one of its engines caught fire during take off.

"One of the engines of the aircraft caught fire during the take off Sunday morning and the pilot alerted the control room about it and sought for emergency landing," an official of the airlines told PTI.

The official said that the pilot successfully landed the aircraft and no passenger was injured.

Passengers were sent to Jeddah on another aircraft in the afternoon while the plane has been grounded for repair work.

PIA spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar, however, claimed that the plane had not caught fire.

"The PK-759 made an emergency landing soon after a technical fault was detected during take off," he said.

A couple of weeks ago another PIA aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Lahore after a bird hit it.