you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer to succeed Gerard Kleisterlee as Vodafone chairman

The British company said Van Boxmeer, a Belgian, will join as a non-executive director on July 28.

Reuters

Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer has been appointed as new chairman of the world's second-biggest mobile operator Vodafone, He will succeed Gerard Kleisterlee as chairman from November.

The British company said Van Boxmeer, a Belgian, will join as a non-executive director on July 28.

He has been Heineken's CEO since 2005, presiding over a nearly threefold increase in its share price through a combination of strategic transactions and organic growth. He will hand over the role to Asia-Pacific chief, Dolf van den Brink, in June.

Van Boxmeer "is a very experienced businessman, with an in-depth knowledge of our geographic regions and he brings very strong sales and customer focus," said Kleisterlee, who has been Vodafone's chairman for nine years.

"I am greatly looking forward to working with (CEO) Nick (Read) and the executive team to drive forward Vodafone's strategy, ensuring that we create significant value for all stakeholders," Van Boxmeer said.

Earlier this month Vodafone reported a 2.6% rise in full-year core earnings and maintained its dividend, bucking a corporate trend to cut or scrap payouts due to the coronavirus crisis.

Shares in Vodafone, down 12% so far in 2020, closed Thursday at 129 pence, valuing the business at 34.5 billion pounds ($42.1 billion).

(With Reuters inputs)

First Published on May 22, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #Heineken #Van Boxmeer #Vodafone #World News

