App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan's SBI Holdings to take 17.9% stake in Fukushima Bank

Fukushima Bank will issue new shares to SBI for 222 yen each for a total investment of 1.11 billion yen ($10.17 million), making it the biggest shareholder in the lender.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japanese internet banking giant SBI Holdings Inc and Fukushima Bank Ltd will form a capital and strategic tie-up, with SBI taking a 17.91% stake in the regional lender, the companies said on Monday.

Fukushima Bank will issue new shares to SBI for 222 yen each for a total investment of 1.11 billion yen ($10.17 million), making it the biggest shareholder in the lender.

The two financial companies will jointly establish offices where SBI's products such as investment trust and insurance are provided to Fukushima Bank's customers, while the companies will also develop new fintech-focused services, they said.

Close

The future of Japan's regional lenders is a focus for investors after years of negative interest rates and a declining population have sapped profits and raised questions about their ability to survive.

related news

The news sent Fukushima Bank's shares up by their daily limit, or 32.9% higher, earlier in the session. The stock was last up 29.2%, while SBI Holdings fell 0.2%. The broader market was little changed.

SBI announced in September it would invest in Shimane Bank Ltd , a regional bank in western Japan.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 11:35 am

tags #Fukushima Bank #Japan #SBI Holdings #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.