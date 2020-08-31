172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|japans-ruling-ldp-to-hold-leadership-vote-on-september-14-to-pick-shinzo-abe-successor-report-5775861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan's ruling LDP to hold leadership vote on September 14 to pick Shinzo Abe successor: Report

Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning due to a worsening of a chronic illness, paving the way for an LDP leadership election.

Reuters

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote on Sept. 14 to select a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning due to a worsening of a chronic illness, paving the way for an LDP leadership election.

The LDP president is virtually guaranteed of being prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:16 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.