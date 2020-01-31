App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan's Q4 factory output falls at fastest pace on record

Separate data showed retail sales fell for a third straight month in December, adding to worries about consumer spending after a sales tax increase in October.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Japan's factory output fell at the fastest pace on record in October-December amid sluggish demand at home and abroad, reinforcing views the economy likely contracted in the fourth quarter.

Separate data showed retail sales fell for a third straight month in December, adding to worries about consumer spending after a sales tax increase in October.

A growing virus outbreak in China is threatening to put more pressure on the Japanese economy. China is Japan's second largest export market and Chinese account for 30% of all tourists visiting the country.

Close

Factory output fell 4.0% in October-December, the fastest pace of decline since comparable data began in 2013, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Friday.

related news

But in an encouraging sign, factory output grew 1.3% in the month of December, compared with a median estimate for a 0.7% gain in a Reuters poll of economists. That followed a 1.0% decline in November and a 4.5% drop in October.

And manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect production to rise 3.5% in January and grow 4.1% in February.

Still, the ministry kept its assessment of output, saying it is weakening.

Retail sales - a key gauge of private consumption - fell 2.6% in December from a year earlier, down for a third straight month and compared with a 1.8% decline expected by economists.

The Bank of Japan last week kept policy steady and nudged up its growth forecasts, citing subsiding global risks. But Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed his resolve to keep policy ultra-loose amid lingering uncertainties.

The government cut its assessment of capital spending in January for the first time in eight months due to softer global demand but said its overall view of the economy was unchanged from December.

Analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast the economy contracted by an annualised 3.6% in October-December, but believe it will rebound modestly in the current quarter.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 08:03 am

tags #factory activity #Japan #Q4 #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.