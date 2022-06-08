English
    Japan's Q1 GDP revised up to 0.5% annualised contraction

    The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 1.0% contraction in a Reuters poll.

    Reuters
    June 08, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

    Japan's economy shrank an annualised 0.5% in the first quarter, slightly better than the initial estimate of a 1.0% contraction, revised government data showed on Wednesday, as consumption remained resilient in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections.


    On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP fell 0.1%, compared with the initial minus 0.2% reading and a median forecast for a 0.3% drop.

    Tags: #GDP #Japan #Q1 #World News
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:17 am
