Japan’s Prime Minister becomes latest G-7 leader to visit Ukraine

New York Times
Mar 21, 2023 / 11:57 PM IST

The timing of the visit, which coincided with the second day of meetings between China’s leader, Xi Jinping, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia, set the stage for competing displays of support from the East Asian neighbors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) shake hands after the signing of bilateral documents before their joint press conference after their meeting in Kyiv on March 21, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, becoming the latest leader of the Group of 7 nations to travel to the country as he seeks a more active role for Japan in international affairs.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has galvanized Japan’s foreign and military policy, stoking concerns about the costs of geopolitical instability. Policymakers and the public alike worry that the country would be unprepared to handle a crisis in its own backyard, whether North Korean aggression or an attempt by China to take the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, said the prime minister’s show of solidarity with Zelenskyy was in contrast to the partnership between Xi and Putin, calling the alignment between the Chinese and Russian leaders “nefarious.”