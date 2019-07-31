Japan's PM Shinzo Abe says working with allies after North Korea missile launch

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that there was no impact on Japan's security following North Korea's latest launch of short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday and that Japan was working with its allies over the situation in the region.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that there was no impact on Japan's security following North Korea's latest launch of short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday and that Japan was working with its allies over the situation in the region."We will continue to closely cooperate with the United States and others," Abe told reporters.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 08:17 am