Japan's PM Shinzo Abe says specific monetary policy steps up to BOJ to decide

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday specific monetary policy steps must be left for the central bank to decide.
"I would like to lay the groundwork for beating deflation in the next three years," Abe told parliament."I trust that BOJ Governor (Haruhiko Kuroda) would make the appropriate decision" on monetary policy, he said, when asked whether the central bank should seek an exit from ultra-easy policy.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 11:57 am