you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan's PM Shinzo Abe expands state of emergency nationwide to halt COVID-19 spread

Abe said the emergency would be in place until May 6 and was aimed at reducing traffic during the Golden Week holiday season around the start of May.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expanded Japan's state of emergency to all areas of the country in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Abe said the emergency would be in place until May 6 and was aimed at reducing traffic during the Golden Week holiday season around the start of May.

Japan had previously declared a state of emergency for seven of its 47 prefectures.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Japan #Shinzo Abe #World News

