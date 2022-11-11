Japan’s justice minister to get the boot over death penalty joke

Of late the public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet is nose-diving (File image )

Japanese justice minister Yasuhiro Hanashi is likely to be ousted by Prime Minster and party head Fumio Kishida due to mounting criticism over his controversial remarks on authorising death penalties.

A government source told Kyodo News that Hanashi made light of his role in authorising the executions of death row inmates during a political gathering on November 9, which invited wide criticism for disrespecting the post.

He called his role a “low-key position” that becomes top story “only when stamping a seal on documents of execution”, Kyodo reported. He also added that “serving as justice minister won't help raise much money or secure many votes”, the report said.

While retracted the next day, this is not Hanashi’s first gaffe. In October he made similar comments about “stamping a seal” during meetings between Kishida’s faction.

A sixt-time lawmaker in the House of Representatives from Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo, he is a former police bureaucrat. He previously served as vice minister of justice and senior vice minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries. As justice minister he has yet to authorise any executions, the report added.

Trouble brewing for Kishida?

Hanashi’s departure is being viewed as another blow to the Kishida government, as he belongs to the Japanese PM’s intraparty group within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He had taken up the role of justice minister in August.

Of late, the approval rating of the Kishida cabinet has nosedived. Earlier in October, the PM fired another minister over suspicious ties with a religious group, while scandals related to other ministers also made headlines.

Daishiro Yamagiwa was dismissed as the minister in charge of economic revitalisation for controversial ties to the Unification Church, which was in the news following the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada was questioned over multiple political fund scandals.