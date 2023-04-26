 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan's ispace concedes failure in bid to make first commercial moon landing

Apr 26, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

Japanese startup ispace Inc said its attempt to make the first private moon landing had failed on Tuesday after losing contact with its Hakuto-R Mission 1 (M1) lander, concluding it had most likely crashed on the lunar surface.

Final pings of data in the moments before the planned touchdown showed the lander's speed rapidly increasing, leading engineers at mission control in Tokyo to determine a successful landing was "not achievable", ispace said in a statement.

"We lost communication, so we have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface," founder and Chief Executive Takeshi Hakamada said on a company live stream shortly after communication from the spacecraft ceased.

Success would have been a welcome change from recent setbacks Japan has faced in space technology, where it aims to build a domestic industry, including a goal of sending Japanese astronauts to the moon by the late 2020s.