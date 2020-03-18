App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Japan's imports from China plunged in February on virus woes

February imports from China, Japan's biggest trade partner along with the United States, plunged 47.1 per cent to 673.4 billion yen ($6.3 billion) while exports slipped 0.4 per cent to 1.14 trillion yen.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Japan's imports from China almost halved last month from a year earlier to log the steepest fall since 1986 as the new coronavirus outbreak disrupted trade, official data showed Wednesday.

February imports from China, Japan's biggest trade partner along with the United States, plunged 47.1 per cent to 673.4 billion yen ($6.3 billion) while exports slipped 0.4 per cent to 1.14 trillion yen.

"The virus outbreak hampered manufacturing activities in China, which naturally resulted in drops in Japanese imports from there," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

Close

As the virus woes in China calm, import drops will likely narrow but there are mounting worries over the US and European economies, Minami said.

related news

"As the outbreak goes global, US and European demand is bound to shrink... Even if Japan makes products, there will be no good place to ship," Minami told AFP.

Japanese exports are likely to decline or Japan may slip back into a trade deficit, he said.

In trade with the rest of the world, Japan scored an overall surplus of 1.11 trillion yen, more than a three-fold jump from a year earlier and the first black-ink figure in four months.

The outbreak, which first emerged in China late last year, has quickly marched across the globe, infecting nearly 200,000 people and killing more than 7,500, according to a tracker maintained by the Johns Hopkins University.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 08:51 am

tags #China #coronavirus #imports #Japan #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.