Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks as hot inflation, global slowdown take toll

Reuters
Nov 15, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST

Soaring global inflation, sweeping interest rate increases worldwide and the Ukraine war have undermined the post-COVID recovery in the world's third-biggest economy.

Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in a year in the third quarter, as global recession risks, a weak yen and sharply higher import costs took a toll on household consumption and business activity.

Gross domestic product fell an annualised 1.2% in July-September, official data showed, compared with economists' median estimate for a 1.1% expansion and a revised 4.6% rise in the second quarter.

It translated into a quarterly decline of 0.3%, versus a forecast 0.3% growth.

On top of the pressures from slowing global growth and red-hot inflation, Japan has been dealing with the challenge of the yen's slide to 32-year lows against the dollar, which has magnified cost-of-living strains by further lifting the price of everything from fuel to food items.

"The contraction was unexpected," said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute, adding that the biggest aberration were the larger-than-expected imports.