App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that even the government says hospitals are unlikely to need.

Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that even the government says hospitals are unlikely to need.

Instead, the plan, announced in April, appears to be more about bringing home manufacturing of equipment seen as key to the country's national security, a long-held focus for the Japanese premier that has deepened with the coronavirus crisis.

Abe wants Japanese companies to build 2,000 ventilators to add to an unused stock of 4,700 already in hospitals. A further 8,300 are deployed in critical care units, of which only a fraction are used to keep COVID-19 patients alive.

Close

But even the health ministry acknowledges that hospitals, which now buy almost all their ventilators overseas, likely have enough, while industry experts say Japan's small ventilator-makers will struggle to produce more than the few dozen a month they usually build.

related news

"It is probably more than Japan needs now," said Akihisa Maeda, an official at the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Labour who is responsible for medical device policy, about the number of ventilators. "It is true there aren't enough qualified people to operate them."

Abe's plan shows how the coronavirus crisis is spurring political concern about the potential vulnerability of overseas supply lines. Japan is also offering firms money to shift production of face masks and other products from China.

Japan needs to cut dependence on imports from the United States, Europe and China, said the health ministry's Maeda.

"It's a matter of national security. The coronavirus outbreak has shown that."

Ventilators are used to inflate the fluid-filled lungs of critically ill COVID-19 patients through a tube inserted into the windpipe, and require constant monitoring.

Yet so far, only around 5% of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Japan need the procedure known as intubation, a panel of experts has said. In early May there were 4,500 hospitalised cases, meaning roughly 270 were on ventilators. In Japan just under 800 people have died.

"It's like building fighter jets without having pilots," a leading intensive care specialist said about the government's plan. Every new ventilator needs health professionals who are in short supply, he said, asking not to be identified.

The Japan Society of Respiratory Care also said there are enough ventilators, barring a major coronavirus surge.

CATS AND DOGS

Ventilator makers require technicians to ramp up production, but even with additional manpower, they still need to find components overseas amid strong international demand.

"My first thought was, it's going to be tough to get the parts," said Akikazu Endo, sales and marketing manager at ventilator maker Sanko Manufacturing, about the government's plan.

At its small plant next to a vegetable field an hour by train from Tokyo, Sanko is making coronavirus ventilators with parts from human anaesthesia machines and ventilators designed for cats and dogs.

It usually hand builds around 30 ventilators a year, and initially proposed to build 300. It later scaled that back to 50.

Sanko buys electronic boards from China and will have to wait as long as six months for more, Endo said. Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry officials, who visited Sanko, connected it with a Japanese company that can build the same part, but conducting tests will take time and money, he said.

"We can't be in a situation where we run out of ventilators," a METI official told Reuters.

Nihon Kohden, which builds 30 ventilators a month, is aiming to manufacture 1,000 within six months. It is still in talks to secure parts, a spokeswoman said.

'RISKY MARKET'

Given the parts shortage, Abe has asked Toyota Motor Corp , Nissan Motor Co , Sony Corp and others to help.

Unlike U.S. President Donald Trump, who has invoked Korean War-era laws to compel manufacturers to build some 200,000 ventilators, Abe's more modest 2,000-target faces hurdles because he can't force Japanese companies to cooperate.

"Companies tend to see ventilators and other invasive medical devices as too much of a gamble," an official at the Japan Association of Medical Devices Industries said.

Speaking as head of the Japan auto industry lobby, Toyota president Akio Toyoda said automakers wanted to take a back seat by providing manufacturing know-how, saying it was "not easy" to make products that so directly affect human life.

An auto executive told Reuters the industry had other concerns.

"We are willing to cooperate, but it's a small and risky market," the executive said, asking not to be identified.

A Sony spokesman said it won't be responsible for ventilator design or development. Nissan said nothing had been decided.

The health ministry's Maeda said there's no deadline for Japan Inc to deliver.

"Our aim is to achieve a balance between imports and those made locally."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Japan #Shinzo Abe #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | UP RERA extends real estate project timelines by six months

Coronavirus impact | UP RERA extends real estate project timelines by six months

Repatriation flights on May 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Can RERA authorities direct homebuyers' associations to complete stalled real estate projects?

Can RERA authorities direct homebuyers' associations to complete stalled real estate projects?

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.