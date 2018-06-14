App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japanese utility eyes scrapping 2nd Fukushima nuclear plant

The Fukushima Dai-ichi, or No. 1, plant was heavily damaged in the March, 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami. Three reactors had meltdowns and a fourth had structural damage

The utility responsible for meltdowns at a nuclear power plant in northeast Japan seven years ago says for the first time publicly it might decommission another plant in Fukushima that narrowly escaped the crisis. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said today it was considering dismantling four reactors at the Fukushima Dai-ni, or No. 2, plant.

The Fukushima Dai-ichi, or No. 1, plant was heavily damaged in the March, 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami. Three reactors had meltdowns and a fourth had structural damage. Decommissioning of those reactors has started and the two others will be scrapped eventually.

The decommissioning under consideration would mean all 10 of TEPCO's reactors in Fukushima will be dismantled eventually.

Fukushima officials and residents have demanded TEPCO decommission its remaining reactors, saying the uncertainty has hampered reconstruction.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 12:25 pm

tags #Fukushima #nuclear plant #Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings #World News

