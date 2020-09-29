172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|japanese-phone-giant-nippon-telegraph-telephone-plans-to-take-over-delist-docomo-5899011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japanese phone giant Nippon Telegraph & Telephone plans to take over, delist Docomo

NTT’s reported plan dovetails with newly installed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s push for lower telecoms rates.

PTI

Shares in Japanese telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, or NTT, fell Tuesday on news it is preparing for a takeover of its mobile phone carrier NTT DoCoMo.

The Nihon Keizai Shimbun and other media reported that DoCoMo’s board would meet later in the day to vote on the plan.

The reports said NTT plans to delist NTT DoCoMo, taking it private to enable the mobile carrier to offer cheaper rates in competition with rivals such as SoftBank and KDDI.

Close

The company’s shares fell 3.1 percent. DoCoMo’s shares were suspended from trading.

NTT’s reported plan dovetails with newly installed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s push for lower telecoms rates.

DoCoMo said in a release it had no news to report ahead of the board meeting. It said, once a decision is made, "our company will make an announcement promptly."
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Business #Japan #NTT Docomo #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.