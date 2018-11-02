App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 11:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japanese maker of train in deadly Taiwan crash finds design flaw

On October 21 a train in Yilan in Taiwan's northeast came off the rails on a curve while travelling at almost 149 kmh (87 mph), nearly twice the speed limit, the head of a Taiwan government investigation team has said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Japanese manufacturer of a train that derailed in Taiwan killing 18 people said it had discovered a design flaw that failed to alert the central control system that an automatic safety feature had been turned off.

On October 21 a train in Yilan in Taiwan's northeast came off the rails on a curve while travelling at almost 149 kmh (87 mph), nearly twice the speed limit, the head of a Taiwan government investigation team has said.

Eighteen people were killed and 187 injured in the island's worst rail crash in decades.

Naoki Sato, an official at Nippon Sharyo, told Reuters on Friday that the company's investigation into the crash had discovered a flaw in the blueprint for wiring the connection of the train's automatic train protection (ATP) safety system to the control station.

related news

There is no problem with the safety system itself, which is designed to automatically apply the brakes when the train exceeds the speed limit, the official said.

Nippon Sharyo's Sato said the flawed blueprint was used in 19 train sets built for Taiwan, including the one that crashed. He said any decision on whether to fix the wiring was up to the Taiwan rail authority, which owns the trains.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said in a statement it has asked Nippon Sharyo for a more detailed explanation. It did not elaborate. It was not immediately clear whether the remaining 18 trains were currently in operation.

The train's driver, You Zhen-zhong, told a court last month he switched off the speed-control system to boost the train's power when it slowed down on an earlier stretch of the journey, according to a Taiwan court spokesman, citing his bail hearing.

The public defender for You said he knew he had to turn the protection system back on but failed to do so because he was busy communicating with other coordinators about a separate problem with the train's speed.

Shares in train manufacturer Nippon Sharyo Ltd plunged by the daily limit in Tokyo, losing 17 percent to a near-2-1/2-year low, after news of the design flaw.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 11:15 am

tags #Taiwan #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.