App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Japanese economy grew better than expected April-June

The Cabinet Office reported Friday Japan's gross domestic product or GDP — the total value of a nation's goods and services — was lifted by solid spending in the private sector as well as government investment, although exports faltered.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese government data is showing Japan's economy grew at a better-than-expected 1.8% seasonally adjusted annualized rate during the April-June quarter on healthy consumer spending and capital investment.

The Cabinet Office reported Friday Japan's gross domestic product or GDP — the total value of a nation's goods and services — was lifted by solid spending in the private sector as well as government investment, although exports faltered.

Worries have lingered in the region over the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, which threatens global and regional growth.

Close
President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 10 per cent tariffs on all Chinese imports to the U.S. not already hit with tariffs of 25 per cent. China retaliated by weakening the yuan but later stabilized the yuan.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:15 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.