Japanese city tests blockchain voting for social development programmes

Moneycontrol News

In a first, Tsukuba, a Japanese city, has tested a system based on blockchain technology that allows its residents to cast their votes related to local development programmes.

As reported by Coindesk, Tsukuba has been known for its role in scientific developments since the 1960s. The government completed a test based on a blockchain based system on August 2 and it polled 119 votes. It was stated, on the government’s website, that the technology was used to select social contribution projects from a pool of proposals which focussed on applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

It was further stated that the blockchain-based system integrated a decentralised network with an identity verification machine. Voters were then able to select their preferred programs by putting in their ID in the machine for verification. Through the tamper-proof distributed network, the blockchain based system then encrypted and stored the data of the voter's ballots.

Casting a vote through the system, Tatsuo Igarashi, the mayor of the Japanese city, said that he had thought the system would involve complex procedures but found the process to be minimal and easy.