English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Japan will act appropriately on oil reserves release: Industry minister

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the largest release ever from the U.S. emergency oil reserve and challenged oil companies to drill more in an attempt to bring down gasoline prices that have soared during Russia's war with Ukraine.

    Reuters
    April 01, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Japan will act appropriately on oil reserves release while closely watching global developments, the industry minister said on Friday, ahead of a meeting by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries later in the day.

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the largest release ever from the U.S. emergency oil reserve and challenged oil companies to drill more in an attempt to bring down gasoline prices that have soared during Russia's war with Ukraine.

    "It is not clear whether the release will be done by the U.S. alone or the United States will make a proposal at the IEA meeting," Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

    "In any case, we would like to act appropriately while keeping an eye on the international situation," he said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Japan #oil #World News
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 07:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.