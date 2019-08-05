App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan wants to arrange a visit by PM Shinzo Abe to Russia in September

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan would like to arrange a visit by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Russia in September, its chief government spokesman said on Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that leaders from Japan and Russia would need to talk directly because there were "issues between the two nations."

On Friday, Japan's foreign ministry called a visit by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to an island claimed by both Japan and Russia "extremely regrettable", urging Moscow to take constructive steps to advance ties.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 09:13 am

