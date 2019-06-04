App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan, US to hold working-level trade talks June 10-11

During the talks, the two countries will discuss technical aspects of industrial and agricultural goods trade, Motegi told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Japan and the United States will hold working-level talks on trade in the United States on June 10-11, Japan's economy minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, said on Tuesday.

During the talks, the two countries will discuss technical aspects of industrial and agricultural goods trade, Motegi told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 08:16 am

tags #World News

