Japan, US to hold working-level trade talks June 10-11

During the talks, the two countries will discuss technical aspects of industrial and agricultural goods trade, Motegi told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.
Japan and the United States will hold working-level talks on trade in the United States on June 10-11, Japan's economy minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, said on Tuesday.During the talks, the two countries will discuss technical aspects of industrial and agricultural goods trade, Motegi told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 08:16 am