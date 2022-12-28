Japan, US arranging summit meeting in Washington on January 13

The United States and Japan have begun making arrangements for a summit meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington on Jan. 13, the Yomiuri daily reported on Wednesday.

Citing multiple unidentified Japanese government sources, the newspaper said Kishida plans to discuss Japan's new security policy, revised this month to unveil the country's biggest military build-up since World War Two.

The January meeting would be Kishida's first summit at the White House since he took office last year.