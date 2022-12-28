English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Japan, US arranging summit meeting in Washington on January 13

    Citing multiple unidentified Japanese government sources, the newspaper said Kishida plans to discuss Japan's new security policy, revised this month to unveil the country's biggest military build-up since World War Two.

    Reuters
    December 28, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

    The United States and Japan have begun making arrangements for a summit meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington on Jan. 13, the Yomiuri daily reported on Wednesday.

    Citing multiple unidentified Japanese government sources, the newspaper said Kishida plans to discuss Japan's new security policy, revised this month to unveil the country's biggest military build-up since World War Two.

    The January meeting would be Kishida's first summit at the White House since he took office last year.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Japan #US #Washington #World enws
    first published: Dec 28, 2022 06:28 am