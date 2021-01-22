MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Japan to start coronavirus vaccinations with Pfizer vaccines

Kono told reporters the next priority after medical workers was to vaccinate the elderly, those with health conditions and elderly care facility workers.

Reuters
January 22, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST
Pfizer covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer covid-19 vaccine

Japan's vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said on Friday the country would begin coronavirus vaccinations with Pfizer's vaccine, and aimed to start vaccinations as early as late February with 10,000 medical workers at 100 hospitals.

Kono told reporters the next priority after medical workers was to vaccinate the elderly, those with health conditions and elderly care facility workers.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
first published: Jan 22, 2021 07:57 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.