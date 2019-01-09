App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan to seek talks with South Korea over Nippon Steel court decision

A South Korean court on January 8 approved a request by plaintiffs in a wartime forced labour case to seize part of the local assets of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japan will seek talks with Seoul regarding a South Korean court decision against a Japanese company over the issue of wartime forced labour, its top government spokesman said on January 9.

A South Korean court on January 8 approved a request by plaintiffs in a wartime forced labour case to seize part of the local assets of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Yonhap News Agency said, citing a court official.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference the court decision was "extremely regrettable" and the government took the situation seriously.

The relevant Japanese ministers would gather on January 9 afternoon to discuss how to respond, he said.

related news

"We plan to request the South Korean government for consultation," based on a 1965 treaty that normalised ties between the neighbours, Suga added.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp said it had not received a document from the South Korean court.

"We will consult with Japanese government and take an appropriate measure," a company spokeswoman said.

She reiterated that there was no change in the company's stance that all matters concerning wartime reparations were settled under the 1965 agreements between the two nations.

Ties between the Asian neighbours have been frosty since a South Korean court ruling in October that Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp should pay 100 million won ($90,500) to each of four South Koreans in a World War Two forced labour case.

Japan has urged South Korea to take appropriate steps to avoid measures unfair to Japanese companies.

The South Korean court's decision could further complicate ties between the two nations, embroiled in a dispute over whether a South Korean warship had locked its targeting radar on a Japanese patrol plane last month.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Business #Companies #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.