Japan to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea

The move, more than a decade after the nuclear disaster, will deal another blow to the fishing industry in Fukushima, which has opposed such a step for years.

Reuters
April 13, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST
Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said on Tuesday, a decision that is likely to anger neighbours such as South Korea.

The work to release the water will begin in about two years, the government said.
