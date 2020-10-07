172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|japan-to-keep-up-strategic-ties-with-india-says-foreign-minister-5932091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan to keep up strategic ties with India, says foreign minister

Motegi met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar a day after four-way Quad talks among the foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

Reuters

Japan will retain a strong emphasis on strategic ties with India under the new administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his Indian counterpart on Wednesday.

Motegi met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar a day after four-way Quad talks among the foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

At the talks, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for deeper cooperation with Asian allies as a bulwark against China's growing regional influence.

In response to Motegi's remarks, Jaishankar welcomed the chance to review the two nations' "very special partnership", but did not elaborate.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 09:30 am

