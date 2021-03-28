English
Japan to issue digital vaccine passport

In line with international standards, the certificate can be managed on a mobile app, allowing the carrier to present the proof of vaccination when boarding a plane or checking in to a hotel, the report said.

Reuters
March 28, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST
Japan is set to issue digital health certificates to citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, joining China, the EU and other countries that have adopted similar measures aimed at opening up overseas travel, the Nikkei reported on Saturday.

The app is also focused on foreigners staying in Japan and returning to their respective home countries, according to the report.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Japan #vaccine passport #World News
first published: Mar 28, 2021 08:13 am

