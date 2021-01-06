MARKET NEWS

Japan to declare COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo area from January 9: Report

Japan's capital recorded a record number of daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with at least 1,591 new infections.

Reuters
January 06, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
Japan will declare a month-long emergency in Tokyo and surrounding areas to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases from Saturday until Feb. 7, broadcaster Asahi TV reported.

TAGS: #coronavirus #World News
first published: Jan 6, 2021 02:29 pm

