Japan to buy 105 F-35 US stealth warplanes: Donald Trump

Trump, in Tokyo for a state visit, said Japan "has just announced its intent to purchase 105 brand new F35 stealth aircraft... This purchase would give Japan the largest F35 fleet of any US ally."
First Published on May 27, 2019 12:45 pm