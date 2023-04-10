 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant

Reuters
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

Rapidus, which in February picked Chitose, near Sapporo, as the site for a cutting-edge two-nanometre chip factory, previously secured an initial 70 billion yen funding from the government.

Japan's industry ministry is finalising a plan to provide state-backed chip maker Rapidus an additional 300 billion yen ($2.27 billion) in funding to build a semiconductor plant in the northern island of Hokkaido, a local paper reported on Saturday.

The additional grant will be used to help Rapidus build a prototype line scheduled to launch in 2025, the Hokkaido Shimbun paper said, citing multiple unidentified sources.

Rapidus chair Tetsuro Higashi told Reuters in February that it would need about 7 trillion yen of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass-producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, with support from American chip giant IBM Corp.