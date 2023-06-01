English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Japan tells US it wants closer cooperation to deal with North Korea

    "We need to strengthen ties between Japan and the U.S. and also between Japan, the U.S. and ROK (Republic of Korea), as it possible that North Korea launches again," Hamada told Austin at a meeting in Tokyo

    Reuters
    June 01, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST
    Japan tells US it wants closer cooperation to deal with North Korea

    Japan tells US it wants closer cooperation to deal with North Korea

    Japan's Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Thursday told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin he wanted to deepen security cooperation with Washington and South Korea after North Korea's failed rocket launch.

    "We need to strengthen ties between Japan and the U.S. and also between Japan, the U.S. and ROK (Republic of Korea), as it possible that North Korea launches again," Hamada told Austin at a meeting in Tokyo

    Austin was in Japan on a stopover on his way to Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit. He will also visit India and France.

    The failed North Korean launch of what it said was a military satellite on Thursday prompted emergency alerts in parts of Japan and South Korea, with residents warned to take cover.

    Austin told Hamada he wanted to bolster cooperation between their alliance, South Korea and Australia, as they also face challenges posed by China and Russia.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Japan #North Korea #US #World News
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:45 am