you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan supports US-North Korea process, hopes latest talks lead to progress: Shinzo Abe

Abe was speaking after Kim and Trump agreed on Sunday to push forward dialogue for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday Japan supported the United States and North Korea's "process" and wished for the latest talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to result in positive developments, Japanese media reported.

"I hope that this summit will lead to progress," Abe was quoted by Kyodo News and Jiji Press as telling reporters at the prime minister's official residence.

Abe was speaking after Kim and Trump agreed on Sunday to push forward dialogue for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 09:05 am

tags #World News

