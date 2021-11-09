MARKET NEWS

Japan service sector sentiment improves in October

The index, which was at 42.1 in September, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.

November 09, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose 13.4 points to 55.5 in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, as the government eased state-of-emergency curbs last month and new COVID-19 cases plunged to the lowest levels in more than a year.

The index, which was at 42.1 in September, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.
