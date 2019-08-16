Japan says no threat to its security from North Korea projectile launch

The ministry said in a statement it had not confirmed any ballistic missile flight to Japan's territory or its exclusive economic zone.
Japan's defence ministry said on Friday it did not see any imminent threat to the country's security from the latest projectile launch by North Korea.The ministry said in a statement it had not confirmed any ballistic missile flight to Japan's territory or its exclusive economic zone.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 08:08 am