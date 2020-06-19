App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 08:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

Although the economy remained in an "extremely severe situation" due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had "almost stopped worsening", the June report said.

Reuters

Japan's government raised its economic assessment in June for the first time since 2018 as a sharp deterioration caused by the new coronavirus outbreak had nearly come to an end.

Although the economy remained in an "extremely severe situation" due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had "almost stopped worsening", the June report said.

Japan is expected to suffer its worst postwar slump this quarter, but the government's new economic assessment took heart from signs of improvement in consumer spending and business sentiment after the phased lifting of a state of emergency in late May.

Close

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared the emergency in April and asked people to stay home and businesses to close to prevent the virus spreading.

related news

"The economy is still on a slightly downward trend but the sharp deterioration has ended," said an official at the Cabinet Office, adding that any pick-up in the economy would depend on how jobs and wages pan out.

The government upgraded its view on consumer spending for the first time since January 2018, noting signs of improvement as retailers and restaurants re-opened.

And the government also raised its assessment on business sentiment for the first time since April 2017, saying it was showing signs of picking up too after a service sector sentiment index rose for the first time in May.

But, as external demand remained subdued, the government kept its view on exports, saying they were "falling rapidly" and factory output was also falling.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 08:52 am

tags #$2 trillion coronavirus bill #Japan #Japan economy #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases, total COVID-19 tally rises to 3.8 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases, total COVID-19 tally rises to 3.8 lakh

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.