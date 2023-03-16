 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Japan ruling party lawmaker: G7 must share awareness of banking issues

Reuters
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

A crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse this week added to broader banking sector fears sparked by last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the United States.

TOKYO The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies must keep a close eye on U.S. banking problems although the recent failure of two mid-size U.S. banks is unlikely to have a direct impact on Japan’s financial system, a top ruling party lawmaker said on Thursday.

A crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse this week added to broader banking sector fears sparked by last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the United States.

In Japan, expectations of a strong post-COVID recovery are quickly fading amid global monetary tightening and the worries about banks worldwide.

”If the global economic slowdown intensifies, the G7 must share awareness of banking issues,” said senior Komeito party member of parliament Isamu Ueda, who heads a financial panel in the party, part of the ruling coalition.