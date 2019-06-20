App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Japan rejects South Korean deal over wartime forced labour

Japan's government and the firms involved have rejected the rulings, with Tokyo saying the issue was settled when the two countries normalised relations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japan on June 20 flatly rejected as "unacceptable" a South Korean proposal to set up a joint fund to compensate wartime forced labourers, a bitter dispute that has bogged down bilateral ties.

The proposed fund would not solve the issue, the top government spokesman told a regular press conference in Tokyo.

"The South Korean proposal is utterly unacceptable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

Close

"We will continue to urge South Korea to agree to arbitration," he added. Relations between the two US allies have been increasingly strained by a series of rulings from South Korean courts ordering Japanese firms that used wartime forced labour to compensate victims.

related news

Japan's government and the firms involved have rejected the rulings, with Tokyo saying the issue was settled when the two countries normalised relations.

Last month, Tokyo proposed the issue be put to arbitration under the terms of an agreement signed by the two countries in 1965, when ties were normalised.

The agreement calls for the two countries to set up an arbitration panel if they cannot resolve a dispute through diplomatic negotiations.

South Korea on Wednesday offered a counterproposal that would see South Korean and Japanese firms -- including those involved in the court cases -- set up a voluntary fund to compensate the victims.

"If Tokyo accepts our offer, our government is willing to review the Japanese government's request (to discuss the issue)," Seoul said in a statement.

Japan and South Korea are both democracies, market economies and US allies, but their relationship has been strained for decades as a result of Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.

The tense ties between Tokyo and Seoul come amid diplomatic efforts to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons, to ease one of the key security risks for the region.

When relations were normalised, Tokyo agreed a reparations package that included grants and cheap loans intended to cover victims of various wartime policies. Japan argues that package should have permanently resolved the issue.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 10:07 am

tags #Japan #Politics #South Korea #world

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.