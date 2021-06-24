Japan proposes four-day workweek for better work-life balance

Representative Image

Japan, the country where “karoshi” or “death by overwork” rumours abound as workers often put in over 100 hours of overtime service for months, is looking to introduce four-day workweek to improve work-life balance.

Japan recently released its annual economic policy guidelines, which proposes companies allow their employees to opt for four-day work weeks instead of five.

The Japanese government’s proposal aims at improving the nation’s work-life balance and encourage the salaried class to cut down the amount of time spent at work.

According to an Indian Express report, Japan’s new economic policy guideline recommends companies reduce workdays as an extra off day would encourage people to step out of their offices and indulge in leisurely activities, which, in turn, would boost the economy.

The government further said that a four-day working week would help companies retain experienced and capable staff who might otherwise have to quit their jobs to devote more time to family.

Moreover, it would also leave people with more time to take up part-time, side jobs or enhance their educational qualifications in the spare time.

The Japanese government anticipates this move to encourage more youth to engage in romantic liaisons, get married, have children, and solve the national crisis of plummeting birth rate.

The COVID-19 pandemic had already brought about a sea of changes to the way Japanese corporations functioned. Although several companies continue to be obstinate and traditional in their approach towards employee management, political leaders are hopeful of convincing them to allow flexible work hours, remote working, and other such practices even after the global health crisis ends.

Martin Schulz, Chief Policy Economist, Global Market Intelligence Unit, Fujitsu Ltd, said: “The government is really very keen for this change in attitude to take root at Japanese companies.”

Schulz added: “During the pandemic, companies have shifted to new ways of operating, and they are seeing a gradual increase in productivity. Companies are having their employees work from home or remotely, at satellite offices or at their customers’ locations, which can be far more convenient and productive for many.”

There are however a few drawbacks to Japan’s plans as with limited youth joining the workforce, the country is already witnessing a labour shortage. Moreover, there are concerns among employees that lesser work hours would mean a wage cut. And since the Japanese government has proposed that the four-day workweek be kept optional, employees choosing to work for a lesser number of days per week may be accused of not being fully committed to the company’s well-being.