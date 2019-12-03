Japan preparing $120 billion economic stimulus package: Sources

Including private-sector and other spending, the package would come to around 25 trillion yen ($230 billion), they told Reuters, declining to be identified because the package has not been finalised.
The Japanese government is looking to finalise an economic stimulus package totalling $120 billion (£93.53 billion) to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with big natural disasters, two government officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Including private-sector and other spending, the package would come to around 25 trillion yen ($230 billion), they told Reuters, declining to be identified because the package has not been finalised.Public broadcaster NHK said the 13 trillion yen ($120 billion) figure includes the use of 3 trillion yen from fiscal investment and loan programmes. A final decision on the package could be made as early as Thursday, NHK said.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 08:10 am